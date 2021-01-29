Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.21. 26,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

