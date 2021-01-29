Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

