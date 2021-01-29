Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 503.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 209,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

