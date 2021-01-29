Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 503.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 209,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.
