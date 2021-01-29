Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $17.65. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,244 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

