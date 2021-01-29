Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 2,586,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,797,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

