Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$64.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.77.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching C$59.13. The company had a trading volume of 551,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,465. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.10. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

