Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Short Interest Update

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUNC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 137,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Suncast Solar Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Suncast Solar Energy
