Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Short Interest Update

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUNC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 137,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Suncast Solar Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Suncast Solar Energy

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

