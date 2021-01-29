Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

