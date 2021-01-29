Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion.
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.26.
About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.