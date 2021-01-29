Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
