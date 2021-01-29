Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.