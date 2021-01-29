SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 94,880 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.