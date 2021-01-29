Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0943 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $28.80 million and $4.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.06 or 0.04009485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,096,304 coins and its circulating supply is 305,504,380 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.