SuperCoin (SUPER) Market Cap Achieves $39,983.31

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,983.31 and approximately $22.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 147.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,064,119 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

