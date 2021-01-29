Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $2.99 on Friday. Superdry has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

