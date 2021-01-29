Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $0.98. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 406 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

