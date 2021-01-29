Supernova Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 221,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SPNVU)

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.