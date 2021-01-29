Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.44.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

