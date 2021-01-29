Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.44.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

