sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.40 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.40 million and $21.04 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.