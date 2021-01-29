Sushi (SUSHI) Trading 200.2% Higher Over Last Day

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00305791 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

