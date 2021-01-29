SushiSwap Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $784.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00024396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,465,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.