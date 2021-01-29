Susquehanna Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $350.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $293.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.