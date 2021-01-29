Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 33,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 24,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42. The firm has a market cap of £20.87 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.88.

In other Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) news, insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

