SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells $5,554,200.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.78. The stock had a trading volume of 648,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,320. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

