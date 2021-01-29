SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AUP opened at C$21.84 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$27.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

