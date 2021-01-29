S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SANW opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

