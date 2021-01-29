Swarm 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,921.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $14,921.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

