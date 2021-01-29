Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.