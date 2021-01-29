Swerve Hits Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $8.34 million and $8.62 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,720,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,321,346 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

