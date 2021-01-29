SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 120.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $72.91 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

