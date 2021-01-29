SwftCoin Price Up 48% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 49% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.