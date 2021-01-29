Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.83. 22,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

