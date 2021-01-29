Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEGI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 27,719,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,021,832. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
