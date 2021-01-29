Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEGI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 27,719,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,021,832. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

