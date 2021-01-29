Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.49

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $40.81. Sykes Enterprises shares last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 148,849 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

