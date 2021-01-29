Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.32. Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 110,837 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

