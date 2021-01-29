Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SYIEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

SYIEY opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

