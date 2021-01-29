Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $164,989.71 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SYF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,866,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

