Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.65. 11,866,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 7,354,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Specifically, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

