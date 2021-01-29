Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 565.4% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

