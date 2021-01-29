Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Synthetix token can now be bought for $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $238.83 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

