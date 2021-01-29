Syntropy Hits Market Cap of $68.86 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $68.86 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,330,284 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

