Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Sysco stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 26,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

