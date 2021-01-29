Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.32 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $56.02 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,270,911 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

