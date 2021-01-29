TaaS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

