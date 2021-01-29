TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Up 231.8% in January

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOBAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 117,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

