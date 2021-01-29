Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 16,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10.

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

