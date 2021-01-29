Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $13.96, $119.16 and $7.20.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

