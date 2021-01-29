Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

