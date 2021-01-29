Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up about 10.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.77% of International Bancshares worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 2,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

