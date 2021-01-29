Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 10.9% Higher

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s share price traded up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.56. 1,405,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 648,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.