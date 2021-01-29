Tap Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Tap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $28,896.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.