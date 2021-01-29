Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 36,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the discovery and exploration of precious, base, and strategic metal projects. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 104 claims with an area of 5,494.56 hectares; Admiral project comprising 30 claims with an area of 1,667 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 89 claims with an area of 4,870.49 hectares located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.